Opposition Bright Armenia Party presents draft declaration of parliament to get country out of created situation

According to the draft declaration of the National Assembly, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan must resign. This is what leader of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and the homonymous faction of the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan said during today’s deliberation over the draft of the declaration of the National Assembly on establishing an action plan to get out of the situation created in the Republic of Armenia. The discussion was held as part of the session of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs.

Marukyan particularly stated that, taking into consideration the consequences of the active hostilities that Azerbaijan launched along the entire length of the line of contact of the Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh and the troops of Azerbaijan that began on September 27 and ended on November 10, 2020, taking into consideration the social and political developments that followed the signing of the statement by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Presidents of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin on November 9, 2020 and the potential consequences of those developments, hearing the calls of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan for inadmissible violence and his absolute inability to assume responsibility, analyzing the factual circumstances presented by members of government, Bright Armenia Party has adopted a decision to present to the Parliament an action plan for getting out of the created situation for consideration.

Marukyan went on to present the political party’s ‘roadmap’ according to which the Prime Minister of Armenia resigns, the parliament elects a new Prime Minister, a transitional government of professional and successful people is formed, and a high level of Armenian-Russian relations is ensured.

In addition, it is envisaged to start talks over certain provisions of the statement signed between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia and ensure restoration of the negotiations in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. The political party also proposes to consolidate the potential of Armenians in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora, stabilize the situation in Armenia, ensure cessation of future clashes of the authorities and opposition, etc.

The political party also plans to immediately solve the social issues and meet the needs of the Armenians of Artsakh, including refugees and ensure restoration of normal life in Artsakh.

Marukyan says it is extremely important to make fundamental changes in the activities of Armenia’s diplomats and reinterpret the country’s foreign policy. In addition, he proposes to deal with the development of a prospective national plan to restore the economy and army and ensure their sustainable development, as well as ensure the holding of free, fair and transparent snap parliamentary elections, ensuring equal conditions for everyone.