Armenia legislature majority faction meeting with former military prosecutor

The majority My Step faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia is currently meeting with former military prosecutor Gagik Jhangiryan, who was convicted along the lines of the criminal case into the tragic event that occurred in Yerevan on March 1, 2008, but was acquitted ten years later.
During the meeting, the matter of Jhangiryan's candidacy for the post of a member of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) is being discussed.
The seat of an SJC member is vacant ever since Hayk Hovhannisyan submitted his respective resignation.
But Jhangiryan's candidacy to this post is not unequivocally accepted within the judiciary, as judges have raised the issue of his age.
The Judicial Code of Armenia stipulates that a person who has any restrictions by law on being appointed a judge cannot be elected by the NA as a member of the SJC.
The same code adds that only those who are 25 to 60 years old and eligible voters can take part in the qualification test to be included in the list of candidates for judges.
But Gagik Jhangiryan is 66 years old, and therefore the only solution remains that the NA will have to change—with its parliament majority—the law for Gagik Jhangiryan.