Armenian clergymen maintain Dadivank Monastery surrounded by Azerbaijanis

These clergymen, with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers, are maintaining the Dadivank Monastery which is surrounded by Azerbaijanis. Father Vahram Melikyan, the head of the Information System of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, wrote about this on Facebook, and, also, he posted the respective photo.
“Brothers, let your prayers be heard. Our nation is busy with other issues," Father Melikyan added.
Այս եկեղեցականներն են ռուս խաղաղապահների աջակցությամբ պահում ադրբեջանցիներով շրջապատված Դադիվանքը։ Եղբայրներ, թող լսելի լինեն ձեր աղոթքները։ Մեր ազգն ուրիշ հարցերով է զբաղված։