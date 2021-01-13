News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 13
USD
525.44
EUR
639.04
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.44
EUR
639.04
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenian clergymen maintain Dadivank Monastery surrounded by Azerbaijanis
Armenian clergymen maintain Dadivank Monastery surrounded by Azerbaijanis
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

These clergymen, with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers, are maintaining the Dadivank Monastery which is surrounded by Azerbaijanis. Father Vahram Melikyan, the head of the Information System of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, wrote about this on Facebook, and, also, he posted the respective photo.

“Brothers, let your prayers be heard. Our nation is busy with other issues," Father Melikyan added.

Այս եկեղեցականներն են ռուս խաղաղապահների աջակցությամբ պահում ադրբեջանցիներով շրջապատված Դադիվանքը։ Եղբայրներ, թող լսելի լինեն ձեր աղոթքները։ Մեր ազգն ուրիշ հարցերով է զբաղված։

Опубликовано Vahram Qahana Melikyan Вторник, 12 января 2021 г.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh presidential chief of staff: Azerbaijan continues to heavily violate international humanitarian law
Speculating the issue of captured civilians and POWs…
 Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 7 fallen soldiers found during search
In total, the number of fallen servicemen and civilians found so far is 1,229...
 Bright Armenia Party leader: US, France must join efforts to return POWs
Also, all the countries of the civilized world…
 Russian political scientist: I believe more serious issues were discussed during Putin-Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting
After the meeting of President of Russia Vladimir Putin...
 Interesting details about appointment of former Armenian police chief to position of deputy defense minister
In response to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s question...
 Armenia ombudsman: Mechanical approach to delimitation of borders is unacceptable
This process must answer two main questions…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos