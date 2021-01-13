News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 13
USD
525.44
EUR
639.04
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.44
EUR
639.04
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
US congressmen urge vice president to remove Trump from power
US congressmen urge vice president to remove Trump from power
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday endorsed a resolution calling on Vice President Mke Pence to remove US leader Donald Trump from power using the 25th Constitutional Amendment, TASS reported.

The initiative was supported by 223 Congressmen, with 205 Republicans opposed.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, has repeatedly called on Pence to respond within 24 hours of the resolution's approval. However, the vice president announced his rejection shortly before the initiative vote began.

Resolutions of the House of Representatives and the Senate have no legal force and are advisory.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos