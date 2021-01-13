Pence refuses to apply 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power

Vice President Mike Pence formally rejected the application of the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from power despite an appeal by the US House of Representatives, Voice of America reported.
Pence announced his decision hours before the House of Representatives passed a resolution calling for a 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove Trump from office for allegedly failing to perform his duties.
The resolution was supported by 223 legislators, while 205 voted against it.
According to the Constitution, the 25th Amendment procedure must be initiated by the Vice President and cabinet members, so it cannot be carried out without Pence's consent.
Lawmakers accused Trump of inciting mobs and undermining the Constitution.