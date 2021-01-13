News
Ex-military prosecutor: PM Pashinyan once announced he had found candidate for Armenia Prosecutor General
Ex-military prosecutor: PM Pashinyan once announced he had found candidate for Armenia Prosecutor General
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – According to the constitution and regulation law, a lawyer-scholar has no other way to end up in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) of Armenia except by being nominated by the parliamentary factions. Former military prosecutor Gagik Jhangiryan, whom the parliament majority My Step faction intends to nominate as a candidate for an SJC member, told about this to reporters after his meeting with the My Step faction in the National Assembly Wednesday.

"Since the [respective] nomination by numerically smaller factions is not a guarantee that the votes will be enough because three-fifths is required for being elected, naturally, I agreed to be nominated by the numerically majority faction. But I’m not going to the executive branch [of power], I’m not assuming a political office, I’m not becoming a member of a political team, [I’m] going to a professional work," Jhangiryan added in particular.

And to the reporters' reminder that PM Nikol Pashinyan had once stated that Jhangiryan dreamed of becoming the Prosecutor General of Armenia, he responded as follows in particular: "I know that Nikol Pashinyan, while still in prison, wrote an article in which he stated that he had found the candidate—in the person of Gagik Jhangiryan—for the post of the Prosecutor General of the republic. I have given [my] consent to be nominated as a lawyer-member of the SJC; that is my decision."
