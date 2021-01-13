Armenia, Russia prosecutor generals sign 2021/22 cooperation program

Armenia’s Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, who is in Russia on a working visit, met with his Russian colleague, Igor Krasnov.

They discussed cooperation in mutual legal assistance and extradition, as well as some other matters of mutual interest.

Davtyan noted the chances of ruling out the illegal search for former and current Armenian officials within the CIS expanse, and based on unfounded criminal prosecutions initiated by the relevant authorities of Azerbaijan.

Reference was made also to the activities of the Russian Prosecutor's Office employees who are carrying out their duties within the framework of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and the structures of their cooperation with the prosecutor's offices and law enforcement bodies of Armenia and Artsakh.

Armenia’s Prosecutor General stressed that although the Artsakh Defense Army continues its functions of ensuring the safety of the Artsakh Armenians, the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh has significantly increased security guarantees and created grounds for strengthening stability on the line of contact with Azerbaijan.

As a result of their meeting, Artur Davtyan and Igor Krasnov signed the 2021/22 cooperation program between the Prosecutor's Offices of Armenia and Russia.

Also, Krasnov awarded Davtyan with the Russian Prosecutor General’s certificate of honor for Davtyan’s significant contribution to the strengthening of legality and international cooperation.