Expert: More than 1mn less tourist visits made to Armenia in 2020

YEREVAN. – In January-September of last year, a total of 327 thousand tourist visits were made to Armenia, for the entire 2020—a maximum of 350 thousand visits, which are more than one million visits less than in 2019. Mekhak Apresyan, President of the Armenian Tourism Federation, said this during a press conference on Wednesday.
He explained that in one year, the decline in inbound tourism was about 80 percent in Armenia. "In the first 9 months of 2020, inbound tourism in Armenia decreased by 77.5 percent compared to the same period in 2019. Outbound tourism decreased by 78.2 percent. As strange as it is, a decline was registered—by 33.5 percent [in the first nine months]—in the sphere of domestic tourism, too” Apresyan added.