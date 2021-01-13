News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 13
USD
526.89
EUR
642.33
RUB
7.14
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
526.89
EUR
642.33
RUB
7.14
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Expert: Task is to prevent collapse of Armenia tourism sector
Expert: Task is to prevent collapse of Armenia tourism sector
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – Today the task is to prevent the collapse of the tourism sector of Armenia, and for that, comprehensive tourism development programs need to be implemented. Mekhak Apresyan, President of the Armenian Tourism Federation, said this during a press conference on Wednesday.

According to him, the work of hotels and tour operators has simply stopped in Armenia. "Of course, government assistance programs have helped to preserve jobs in some way, but it was important to define them, taking into account the peculiarities of the sector. (…) in the implementation of programs, it is very important to take into account the opinion of the private sector. (…). It is impossible to ensure double-digit economic growth (…) without tourism," he said.

The expert stressed the importance of developing a tourism development concept by 2024. "The peculiarities of the development of tourism in Karabakh in the new conditions must be taken into account here as well. The unblocking of transport communications in the region must correspond to the interests of the development of our tourism. In addition, it is important to actively fund tourism marketing (…). Political stability in the region is very important. In order to avoid the risk of appearing on the list of countries undesirable for visits, the world must be made to understand that the country is safe for tourists," Apresyan concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Expert: More than 1mn less tourist visits made to Armenia in 2020
In January-September of last year, a total of 327 thousand tourist visits were made to the country…
 France loses over $ 60 billion in year amid COVID-19 pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic slashed tourism revenues in France by 41% last year
 Putin says when Russia will open its borders
According to him, air transport...
 UAE starts issuing tourist visas to Israeli citizens
This is a step within bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Israel...
 Armenia to set up information-tourist center on specially protected nature areas
The Ministry of Environment informed…
 Armenia Government introduces monthly grant program for travel agencies and related sectors (VIDEO)
The particular organization must have been established before...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos