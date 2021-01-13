News
Wednesday
January 13
Kuwait government resigns one month after appointment
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah submitted Wednesday a petition to resign the government a month after the appointment amid the disagreements with the parliament, RIA Novosti reported, citing the Kuwait news agency KUNA.

The prime minister resigned after receiving a resignation request from ministers on Tuesday. They decided to resign after the deputies of the parliament, elected in December last year, demanded that the prime minister come to the session of parliament on January 5 and answer their accusations of unwillingness to cooperate with the legislative council. The meeting did not take place due to the government's refusal to attend.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
