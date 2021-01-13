News
Wednesday
January 13
Armenian political technologist on Pashinyan offering overaged official to become Supreme Judicial Council member
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Political technologist Karen Kocharyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Nikol is offering the person who introduced the phenomenon of electoral fraud in the Third Republic of Armenia to become a member of the Supreme Judicial Council, and after all this, there will still be talks about fair elections. On second thought, how can I talk about fair elections? P.S.: As a matter of fact, a member of the Supreme Judicial Council has the status of a judge, and this means that, according to the law, Gagik Jhangiryan, who is 66 years old, will go on pension a few minutes after his election.”
