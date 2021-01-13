Could Armenia PM not have signed Moscow statement, insisting that POWs’ issue should be resolved first?

YEREVAN. – The statement made it clear in advance that the discussions in Moscow can take place on both the return of captives and the unblocking of roads—which has taken place. Lilit Makunts, head of the majority My Step faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, told this to reporters Wednesday in the NA, referring to Monday’s trilateral meeting in Moscow between the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, and the statement issued as a result of this meeting.

"You are aware that 3 hours of the 4-hour talks were dedicated to the [matter of the] return of the captives. I do not think this is the topic that anyone should speculate on (…). It has already been noted that this is a priority issue and all efforts should be made on all possible platforms to resolve this humanitarian issue—which should be done," Makunts added.

When asked why timeframes are noted for other issues but there are no timeframes for the return of the captives, Makunts responded: "During the briefing in Moscow, the prime minister [of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan,] twice noted the priority of the return of the captives. The text of the statement, which was signed in Moscow, has nothing and cannot have anything to do with the priority issues being raised for humanitarian purposes. (…).

The statement is about the intention to actions where the timeframes are noted, whereas the humanitarian steps, which require the full return of the captives, efforts are being made in that direction.

The prime minister noted that unless the issue regarding the captives is resolved, the mechanisms for the implementation of these intentions will cause many difficulties.”

Makunts, however, did not give a clear answer when asked whether PM Pashinyan could have not signed the Moscow statement, insisting that the issue of the return of the captives should be resolved first. "The statement is a text about the intention to actions, in which the interests of the Republic of Armenia are also reflected on, but it should not be linked in any way to the issue of captives," she said.