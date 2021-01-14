Lenovo presents ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 laptop

Lenovo has presented the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 laptop.
The 13.3-inch device laptop supports touch control and electronic pen operation.
"The new model improves on that, though, with a 12-inch, 2560 x 1600 E Ink panel that supports multitouch and works with the pop-out stylus, creating what should be a more enjoyable E Ink experience. The main display on the inside swaps E Ink for a regular IPS display, but it also has a 2560 x 1600 resolution while offering 400 nits of brightness and Dolby Vision support," The Verge reported.
ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 is equipped with Intel’s 11th Gen processors. It can be equipped with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of permanent memory. The device supports a variety of wireless and wired interfaces.
The laptop will be offered at a price of $ 1,549.