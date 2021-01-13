Armenia government persistently wants to set up unified anti-corruption committee

According to the 2019 Anti-Corruption Strategy, the Government of Armenia has decided to set up a unified Anti-Corruption Committee. This is what Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan said during today’s discussion on the package of bills on making amendments to the Law on the Anti-Corruption Committee and related laws held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly.

Through these amendments, several institutions dealing with the fight against corruption will start laying off employees, and these institutions are particularly the National Security Service, the Special Investigation Service, the Investigative Committee and the State Revenue Committee. Those employees will be part of a new institution, that is, the Anti-Corruption Committee.

The government has allocated AMD 8,203,000,000 to set up the Anti-Corruption Committee for the years 2021-23. Most of the funds (nearly AMD 5,100,000,000) will be allocated for salaries, utility bills and office expenditures. In addition, more than AMD 5,000,000,000 will be allocated in order to provide a building for the Committee.

The salary of the employees will be nearly AMD 650,000, without taxes, and the chairperson of the Committee will receive AMD 700,000.