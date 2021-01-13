News
Wednesday
January 13
News
US threatens European companies with sanctions over Nord Stream 2
US threatens European companies with sanctions over Nord Stream 2
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The US State Department in January has threatened European companies with sanctions over Nord Stream 2, Reuters reported.

The State Department intends to publish a report this week on the companies it believes are involved in laying the pipeline.

Nord Stream 2 envisages the laying of two lines of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas a year from the Russian coast along the bottom of the Baltic to Germany.

The project is actively opposed by the United States, which is promoting its liquefied natural gas to the EU, as well as Ukraine and a number of European countries. Washington imposed sanctions on the gas pipeline at the end of 2019, as a result of which the Allseas group was forced to refuse to participate in the laying of the pipeline.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
