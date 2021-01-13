Germany tightens entry rules amid COVID-19

The German authorities have introduced a new rule for those who come to the country from the so-called COVID-19 increased risk areas, DW reported.

The visitor should present the COVID-19 negative test result made within 48 hours. Moreover, if a tourist returned from a country or region with a particularly high increase number of COVID-19 new cases or with COVID-19 new strain cases, then a negative test must be presented before entering Germany.

The list of countries and regions recognized as risk zones is published by Robert Koch Institute. Armenia is among them.