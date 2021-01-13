News
News
Germany tightens entry rules amid COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The German authorities have introduced a new rule for those who come to the country from the so-called COVID-19 increased risk areas, DW reported.

The visitor should present the COVID-19 negative test result made within 48 hours. Moreover, if a tourist returned from a country or region with a particularly high increase number of COVID-19 new cases or with COVID-19 new strain cases, then a negative test must be presented before entering Germany. 

The list of countries and regions recognized as risk zones is published by Robert Koch Institute. Armenia is among them.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
