News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 13
USD
526.89
EUR
642.33
RUB
7.14
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
526.89
EUR
642.33
RUB
7.14
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenian FM appeals to UN Secretary-General: Azerbaijan not fulfilling obligations
Armenian FM appeals to UN Secretary-General: Azerbaijan not fulfilling obligations
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan sent a letter Tuesday to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and presented the situation as a result of Azerbaijan's large-scale aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh on September 27, 2020.

In his letter, the minister noted the military actions in violation of a decade-long ceasefire in the region led to numerous losses of human lives, large-scale ethnic cleansing of the indigenous population of Artsakh, deliberate destruction, desecration, and vandalism of Armenian religious and cultural monuments.

The Armenian FM touched upon the Azerbaijani violations of the Nagorno-Karabakh statement, noting that a month after the establishment of the ceasefire regime, Azerbaijan carried out military operations in the direction of two villages of the Hadrut region of Artsakh.

He noted that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces captured 64 Armenian servicemen, violating Azerbaijan's obligations to comply with the ceasefire regime.

Minister Ayvazyan noted Azerbaijan's unwillingness to cooperate with international organizations to preserve cultural heritage.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Igor Popov responds to Nikol Pashinyan, says Moscow never offered to give provinces of Karabakh to Baku
Russia has never led the process of settlement of...
 Opposition Bright Armenia Party presents draft declaration of parliament to get country out of created situation
In addition, it is envisaged to start talks over...
 Artsakh Defense Army: The soldier received a gunshot wound
As a result of gross ceasefire violation by the enemy…
 Could Armenia PM not have signed Moscow statement, insisting that POWs’ issue should be resolved first?
The parliament majority leader commented on the matter…
 Putin briefs Erdogan on his meeting with Aliyev, Pashinyan
Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone talk with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan...
 Armenia PM: Syunik Province is backbone of Armenian statehood, all measures need to be taken for security
Pashinyan was told about the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos