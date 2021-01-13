Armenian FM appeals to UN Secretary-General: Azerbaijan not fulfilling obligations

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan sent a letter Tuesday to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and presented the situation as a result of Azerbaijan's large-scale aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh on September 27, 2020.

In his letter, the minister noted the military actions in violation of a decade-long ceasefire in the region led to numerous losses of human lives, large-scale ethnic cleansing of the indigenous population of Artsakh, deliberate destruction, desecration, and vandalism of Armenian religious and cultural monuments.

The Armenian FM touched upon the Azerbaijani violations of the Nagorno-Karabakh statement, noting that a month after the establishment of the ceasefire regime, Azerbaijan carried out military operations in the direction of two villages of the Hadrut region of Artsakh.

He noted that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces captured 64 Armenian servicemen, violating Azerbaijan's obligations to comply with the ceasefire regime.

Minister Ayvazyan noted Azerbaijan's unwillingness to cooperate with international organizations to preserve cultural heritage.