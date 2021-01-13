News
Sudanese military helicopter crashes shortly after takeoff
Sudanese military helicopter crashes shortly after takeoff
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A Sudanese military helicopter carrying weapons and ammunition crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in the eastern province bordering Ethiopia, AP reported.

An Apache helicopter exploded after a crash at Wad Zayed Airport in Al-Qadarif province, but a crew of three survived, Sudanese officials said.

Sudanese state news agency SUNA reported that the helicopter crashed just after takeoff. The message says the plane hit the ground and caught fire. 

Over the past two months, Sudan has sent troops to areas bordering Ethiopia and said it has reclaimed territory controlled by Ethiopian militias and farmers for years.

Ethiopian and allied regional forces have been battling Tigray regional forces since early November, and ties between neighboring countries have been tensed after last-month attacks along the border with Sudan.
