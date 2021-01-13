Armenian and Russian FMs hold phone talks, discuss return of POWs

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia Ara Aivazian and Sergey Lavrov today held phone talks, as reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
In the context of the January 11 meeting of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow, the ministers discussed issues related to regional security and stability.
Minister Aivazian attached importance to full and speedy implementation of the obligation for the return of prisoners of war, hostages and other persons being kept that is enshrined in the trilateral statement signed on November 9, 2020.
During the phone talks, the ministers also touched upon the agenda of allied ties between Armenia and Russia.