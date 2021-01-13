Armenian injured as Azerbaijan violates ceasefire, Armenia president hospitalized with COVID-19, 13.01.21 digest

COVID-19 new strain cases reported in Hungary

Japan to completely ban entry of foreigners, including businessmen

Armenia citizens lighting candles in memory of heroes at Yerablur Military Pantheon

Armenia and Artsakh parliamentary committees discuss issues on mitigating credit burden of Karabakh citizens

US threatens European companies with sanctions over Nord Stream 2

Armenian and Russian FMs hold phone talks, discuss return of POWs

Sudanese military helicopter crashes shortly after takeoff

Igor Popov responds to Nikol Pashinyan, says Moscow never offered to give provinces of Karabakh to Baku

Armenian FM appeals to UN Secretary-General: Azerbaijan not fulfilling obligations

Biden nominates Samantha Power to head USAID

Opposition Bright Armenia Party presents draft declaration of parliament to get country out of created situation

Artsakh Defense Army: The soldier received a gunshot wound

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Soldier with "possible COVID-19" diagnosis dies after being admitted to Artsakh hospital

Italian government offers to extend the emergency mode until April 30

Could Armenia PM not have signed Moscow statement, insisting that POWs’ issue should be resolved first?

UK billionaire and Daily Telegraph co-owner David Barclay dies aged 86

Putin briefs Erdogan on his meeting with Aliyev, Pashinyan

Armenia FM to meet with parliamentary standing committee on foreign relations

Armenia legislature majority leader not denying discussion within faction on replacing PM Pashinyan

Indonesian president gets COVID-19 vaccination

Armenia government persistently wants to set up unified anti-corruption committee

Ahval: Is Israel ready to normalize relations with Turkey?

Expert: Task is to prevent collapse of Armenia tourism sector

Karabakh's Martakert resident hits mine

Armenia PM: Syunik Province is backbone of Armenian statehood, all measures need to be taken for security

Armenia parliament majority leader: We unanimously decided to nominate Gagik Jhangiryan as SJC member candidate

Expert: More than 1mn less tourist visits made to Armenia in 2020

Armenia ex-military prosecutor: No upper age limit for lawyer-scholars to become Supreme Judicial Council members

Armenian political technologist on Pashinyan offering overaged official to become Supreme Judicial Council member

Pence refuses to apply 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power

Armenia parliamentary committee to hold hearings devoted to science

Armenia, Russia prosecutor generals sign 2021/22 cooperation program

Kuwait government resigns one month after appointment

Ex-military prosecutor: PM Pashinyan once announced he had found candidate for Armenia Prosecutor General

Chilean President goes into quarantine after contacting COVID-19 infected

US congressmen urge vice president to remove Trump from power

Armenian clergymen maintain Dadivank Monastery surrounded by Azerbaijanis

Karabakh presidential chief of staff: Azerbaijan continues to heavily violate international humanitarian law

Armenia President is hospitalized

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan continues its policy of ethnic cleansing, annihilating Armenians in Artsakh

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 7 fallen soldiers found during search

Artsakh soldier, 19, dies of illness

Armenia legislature majority faction meeting with former military prosecutor

YouTube suspends Trump's account

485 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Bright Armenia Party leader: US, France must join efforts to return POWs

Estonian PM announces his resignation

Central Bank to carry out operations in Armenia foreign currency market

Armenia parliament majority faction to meet with ex-military prosecutor Wednesday

World oil prices on the rise

Georgia citizens cannot cross Armenia border

Trump is confident that Biden will not be able to remove wall on Mexico border

Newspaper: Armenia PM-President meeting does not take place in “good-neighborly” atmosphere

Reuters: Luxembourg, EU do not want to see Pompeo

Newspaper: It is proposed to include Yerevan military pantheon in state protocol

Ruling bloc MP: Number one beneficiary of de-blockage is Armenia

Trump says 25th Amendment poses “zero risk” to him

Former astronaut appointed Canada's FM

France condemns Israel's plan to build more settler homes in West Bank

3 new Diaspora Armenian professionals join ranks of Armenia Government through iGorts fellowship program

Yerevan medical university rector infected with COVID-19

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker says his gallbladder was removed, will be back to work in 2-3 days

German police dismantle world's largest darknet marketplace

Russian political scientist: I believe more serious issues were discussed during Putin-Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting

Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican: Nikol Pashinyan came to power to advance Azerbaijan's and Turkey's interests

Egypt opens its airspace for Qatar

Trump warns impeachment for Capitol riot is ‘tremendous danger’ to U.S.

Lebanon to complain about Israel to UN

Summing up results of Pashinyan, Putin, Aliyev's meeting, gunshots in Stepanakert, 12.01.21 digest

Bild: Lockdown in Germany may last until April

Russian MP: Demand for Armenian PM's resignation is becoming pan-national

Interesting details about appointment of former Armenian police chief to position of deputy defense minister

Abkhazia President recovers from COVID-19

Russia speaks on special relations with prosecutor's offices of Azerbaijan and Armenia

Greece calls for EU-wide COVID-19 vaccination certificate

Actor, Merited Artist of Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic Zhak Yengibaryan dies

Armenia President congratulates People's Artist Ruben Matevosyan on 80th birthday

Armenian cultural figure says TV companies and online media outlets shouldn't provide coverage of PM's sessions

Erdogan says NATO left Turkey alone with terrorists

Dollar gains value in Armenia

3rd child of Armenian family from Karabakh's Shushi born at Sisian Medical Center in Armenia

Armenia ombudsman: Mechanical approach to delimitation of borders is unacceptable

China President wishes Armen Sarkissian a speedy recovery

Greece and Turkey resuming talks

Armenia citizen detained after breaking defense ministry gate and crashing into building with car

Armenia MOD: No border incidents reported on Vorotan-David Bek motorway

Armenia Human Rights defender: Azerbaijan politicizes captives’ matter

Armenia Prosecutor General on working visit to Russia

Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan task force for de-blockage to be chaired by deputy PM Mher Grigoryan from Armenian side

Elon Musk no longer 1st in Forbes ranking

Tatoyan: Azerbaijan ombudsperson’s statements are part of anti-Armenian propaganda

Azerbaijanis desecrate Armenian cross-stone in Karabakh

Peskov: Russian doctors visited Pashinyan, Aliyev before their arrival in Moscow

Netanyahu removes Trump photo from his Twitter cover

Criminal investigation into Armenia National Security Service ex-director’s death is suspended

Ombudsman to publicize next report on Azerbaijan violations against Armenian captives

Opposition Bright Armenia Party: A draft decision on statement by parliament to be considered tomorrow

Armenian political scientist: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict isn't even resolved from perspective of Azerbaijan's interests