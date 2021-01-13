Armenia and Artsakh parliamentary committees discuss issues on mitigating credit burden of Karabakh citizens

From January 10 to 12, 2021, the delegation of the Standing Committee on Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) led by Chair of the Committee Artur Harutyunyan had working meetings with Chair of the Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia Arkady Khachatryan and Chair of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Babken Tunyan.

The sides discussed the economic situation created in Artsakh after the war, as well as issues related to the financial system and the possible ways of solving those issues.

After the meetings, the relevant committees of the parliaments of Artsakh and Armenia agreed to hold more meetings and expressed willingness to solve the problems through combined efforts.

Afterwards, the delegates of the Standing Committee on Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly of Artsakh had meetings with representatives of the Central Bak of Armenia during which they discussed issues on mitigating the credit burden of citizens of Artsakh and reached agreements to continue discussions on postponement of the time limits for loan commitments.