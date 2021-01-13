News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 13
USD
526.89
EUR
642.33
RUB
7.14
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
526.89
EUR
642.33
RUB
7.14
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
British Andair stops supplying components for Turkish Bayraktar UAVs
British Andair stops supplying components for Turkish Bayraktar UAVs
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Andair has stopped supplying components for Turkish Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles.

The company reports that the Ambassador of Armenia to Great Britain addressed the company on November 11, 2020 with the request to stop supplying components to the Turkish Baykar Makina company since the latter uses Andair’s products on combat UAVs.

Andair also states that it has conducted an inquest and clarified that the claim corresponds to reality. It has also decided to stop supplying components and temporarily terminate all orders for Baykar Makina.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos