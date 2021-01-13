British Andair stops supplying components for Turkish Bayraktar UAVs

Andair has stopped supplying components for Turkish Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles.
The company reports that the Ambassador of Armenia to Great Britain addressed the company on November 11, 2020 with the request to stop supplying components to the Turkish Baykar Makina company since the latter uses Andair’s products on combat UAVs.
Andair also states that it has conducted an inquest and clarified that the claim corresponds to reality. It has also decided to stop supplying components and temporarily terminate all orders for Baykar Makina.