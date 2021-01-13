Stepanakert: Azerbaijani society not ready for friendly and neighborly relations with Armenians

The future of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is conditioned by our presence and demography, and if we all decide to leave, we will simply lose Artsakh. This is what Chief of Staff of the President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artak Beglaryan declared live on his Facebook page.

He recalled that on November 15, with a civic duty and aspiring to set an example, he brought his wife and two-and-a-half-year-old child to Stepanakert, knowing that he is taking a risk. “I believe we have a certain obligation before those who were killed and wounded in the 1990s, in 2016 and in 2020, and one of the obligations is to live here and help the country develop,” Beglaryan emphasized.

Commenting on the question whether Armenians and Azerbaijanis can live together, Beglaryan said he doesn’t think this is possible in the visible future. “For decades, Azerbaijan has premeditatedly intoxicated the Azerbaijani society with anti-Armenian moods, and this was seen through the several war crimes and information sabotages. To date, we Armenians see the anti-Armenian moods everywhere, even in the statements by the head of state. The way they respond to the images of murders and mockery shows that the Azerbaijani society isn’t ready for friendly and neighborly relations with Armenians. We all understand that if we are physically living in one region, normal relations rationally favor everyone, but I sincerely think that the Azerbaijanis aren’t ready for friendly and neighborly relations. This might be possible in the future, but not in the visible future,” Beglaryan stated.