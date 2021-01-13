Azerbaijan: Construction of Kars-Gyumri-Nakhchivan-Meghri-Baku railway will cost $434,000,000

Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of Azerbaijan Vyusal Ghasimli has declared that construction of the Kars-Gyumri-Nakhchivan-Meghri-Baku railway will cost $434,000,000.
“If we take into consideration the fact that there can be railway communication from Kars to Gyumri, then overall, based on the calculations of all foreign sources, construction of the Kars-Gyumri-Nakhchivan-Meghri-Baku road will cost $434,000,000,” he stated.
According to him, the Kars-Nakhchivan-Meghri-Zangelan-Baku railway will connect Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, while Armenia will be able to have transport communication with Russia. Ghasimli stated that “by using Azerbaijan’s resources, Armenia can have railway communication with Russia in two directions, including Gyumri-Nakhchivan-Meghri-Baku and Ijevan-Ghazakh-Baku.”