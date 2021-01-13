News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 14
USD
526.89
EUR
642.33
RUB
7.14
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
526.89
EUR
642.33
RUB
7.14
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Azerbaijan: Construction of Kars-Gyumri-Nakhchivan-Meghri-Baku railway will cost $434,000,000
Azerbaijan: Construction of Kars-Gyumri-Nakhchivan-Meghri-Baku railway will cost $434,000,000
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics

Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of Azerbaijan Vyusal Ghasimli has declared that construction of the Kars-Gyumri-Nakhchivan-Meghri-Baku railway will cost $434,000,000.

“If we take into consideration the fact that there can be railway communication from Kars to Gyumri, then overall, based on the calculations of all foreign sources, construction of the Kars-Gyumri-Nakhchivan-Meghri-Baku road will cost $434,000,000,” he stated.

According to him, the Kars-Nakhchivan-Meghri-Zangelan-Baku railway will connect Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, while Armenia will be able to have transport communication with Russia. Ghasimli stated that “by using Azerbaijan’s resources, Armenia can have railway communication with Russia in two directions, including Gyumri-Nakhchivan-Meghri-Baku and Ijevan-Ghazakh-Baku.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos