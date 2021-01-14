Turkey will not be pressured by social media, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accusing the social media platforms of "cyber dictatorship," which they consider "above the law."
He complained that social media companies had not complied with almost all Turkish court rulings on accounts "praising terrorism and violence."
"The Turkish government will not allow terrorism propaganda in the cyber world, just as it does not allow terrorism inside the country’s borders," Erdogan said.
He noted that social media "became obedient" after Turkey fined them for failing to comply with the social media law which the country passed in the summer.
"Today we are better aware of the importance of the legal battle we are waging against digital dictatorship and cyber terrorism," the Turkish President said, commenting on Twitter and Facebook's decision to block US President Donald Trump's accounts.