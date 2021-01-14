News
Newspaper: Armenian captives’ issue not resolved because Russians did not want to?
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: On January 11, the Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev trilateral meeting took place in Moscow.

Although the RA authorities were assuring that no document was planned to be signed at the trilateral meeting in Moscow, the document was nevertheless signed.

Besides the fact that the signed statement did not contain any provision stemming from Armenian interests, [PM] Nikol Pashinyan also stated that he had not managed to resolve the issue of Armenian prisoners of war located in Azerbaijan.

That is, we have a situation when the person representing the interests of Armenia has not been able to implement any pro-Armenian point, but at the same time, the issue of unblocking the roads has been discussed in quite a detail, their timeline has been created.

The funny thing is that after what happened, the [Armenian] government propaganda machine is actively circulating the theory that the issue of the Armenian captives was left open as, roughly speaking, "[Russian President Vladimir] Putin did not wish to [resolve this matter]." In other words, again everyone is to blame for the disgrace that has taken place and continues, except for Nikol Pashinyan; in this case, the main culprit is the Russians.

In general, it is noticeable that in the post-capitulation period, certain [Armenian] government and pro-government circles have again started carrying out active anti-Russian propaganda. And the campaign, naturally, is not limited to this one issue alone; there is a clear trend to impose many possible and impossible faults on the Russians.
This text available in   Հայերեն
