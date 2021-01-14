Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service was instructed to “put” secret files “to work”

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Remarkable developments are taking place in post-war Armenia.

According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, there were even cases when the employees of the National Security Service [(NSS)] have refused to follow the instructions of the political authorities.

The thing is that in order to calm down the tense post-war internal political situation, the RA special service was instructed to reveal and "put to work" the existing secret files about the authorities’ rebellious and the opposition representatives.

However, according to our information, the NSS members said that this is not the issue that the files should be put to work, and, in fact, they refused to carry out the political order.

In fact, they have decided to do so to neutralize the rivals or potentially dangerous people under the guise of calming the passions in post-war Armenia.