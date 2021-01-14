News
Thursday
January 14
News
Thursday
January 14
Stable operative situation maintained along entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact
Stable operative situation maintained along entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – On Wednesday and on Thursday morning, the stable operative situation was maintained along the entire Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact of Armenia’s state border, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported.

According to the information received from the National Security Service (NSS), no border incidents were registered also in the Vorotan-David Bek section of the Goris-Kapan motorway, which is under the responsibility of the NSS Border Troops.

The units of the Armed Forces and the Border Troops of Armenia monitor the border situation along the entire border area and carry out the set tasks.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
