Snapchat to permanently block Trump's account on Biden's inauguration day
Snapchat to permanently block Trump's account on Biden's inauguration day
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

Snapchat will permanently block US President Donald Trump's account on President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration day scheduled for January 20, Axios reported, citing a company spokesman.

Earlier, the spokesman said Snapchat had suspended Trump's account indefinitely after his supporters stormed the Capitol.

Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, and Instagram have already blocked Trump's accounts for his statements on the riots in Washington as the president had issued a video statement urging the supporters to go home, but calling them patriots.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
