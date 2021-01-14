News
Thursday
January 14
News
Thursday
January 14
448 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 448 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 163,576 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 12 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,963 cases.

Six more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 721 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 603, the total respective number so far is 151,849, and the number of people currently being treated is 8,043—which is a drop by 173 in one day.

And 2,612 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 616,520 such tests have been performed to date.
