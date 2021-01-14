Arshakyan: Armenia has great potential for technological mind

Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan on Wednesday received the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia, Nico Schermers.
The Minister highlighted the increase of the efficiency of the cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of high technology and the implementation and development of joint programs.
Ambassador Schermers noted that it is an honor for him to work in Armenia, is aware of the achievements of the Armenian technological sphere, is personally interested in high technology, and is ready to contribute to the expansion of cooperation in the technological sphere between the two countries.
Minister Arshakyan presented to the ambassador the achievements and current programs of the Armenian technological sphere in recent years, and added that Armenia has a great potential for the technological mind.
Ambassador Schermers expressed readiness to work in the field of high technology to deepen the Armenian-Dutch cooperation.