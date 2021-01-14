Gagik Jhangiryan meeting with opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament

Former military prosecutor Gagik Jhangiryan, the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) member candidate nominated by the majority My Step faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, is currently meeting with the MPs of the opposition Bright Armenia faction in the NA.
On Wednesday, the members of the My Step faction met with Jhangiryan.
After the meeting, Lilit Makunts, the leader of the My Step faction, announced that the faction had consulted and unanimously decided to nominate Gagik Jhangiryan as a candidate for SJC member.