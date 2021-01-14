Armenia justice minister: Anticorruption courts, anticorruption appellate courts will be set up

At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia approved the draft on amendments to the Judicial Code and a number of other laws.
The matter was presented by Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan, who noted that this package introduces two specializations in Armenia: the institute of specialized judges exercising judicial oversight over pre-trial proceedings, and the specialization of judges examining corruption crimes.
"There is a 30-percent growth trend in the judicial system for examining corruption crimes," he added in particular.
Also, Badasyan noted that an increase in the number of judges is envisaged, both in the courts of first instance (21 posts) and in the Criminal Court of Appeal (3 posts).