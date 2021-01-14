Armenia government approves energy development strategic plan until 2040

At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia approved the energy development strategic plan until 2040 and the program-schedule ensuring its implementation.
According to the program rationale, the main purpose of this document is the strategic planning of Armenia’s energy sector.
"By adopting the draft decision, the main directions for the development of the energy sector of the Republic of Armenia until 2040 and the measures ensuring its implementation will be defined," the rationale also reads in particular.