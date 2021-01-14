News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 14
USD
526.89
EUR
642.33
RUB
7.14
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
526.89
EUR
642.33
RUB
7.14
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia government approves energy development strategic plan until 2040
Armenia government approves energy development strategic plan until 2040
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia approved the energy development strategic plan until 2040 and the program-schedule ensuring its implementation.

According to the program rationale, the main purpose of this document is the strategic planning of Armenia’s energy sector.

"By adopting the draft decision, the main directions for the development of the energy sector of the Republic of Armenia until 2040 and the measures ensuring its implementation will be defined," the rationale also reads in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
World oil prices falling
According to the trading data…
 US threatens European companies with sanctions over Nord Stream 2
Nord Stream 2 envisages the laying of two lines of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters...
 World oil prices on the rise
According to the trading data…
 Deputy minister: Armenia consumers will have to use more expensive electricity
The electricity produced in Artsakh was 7% cheaper than the local one in Armenia, as…
 World oil prices are falling
Brent crude oil futures for March delivery fell 0.18%...
 World oil prices are falling
Futures for Brent crude oil for March delivery fell 1.18%...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos