News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 14
USD
526.89
EUR
642.33
RUB
7.14
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
526.89
EUR
642.33
RUB
7.14
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
31 deaths from coronavirus reported so far in Artsakh
31 deaths from coronavirus reported so far in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – Anti-epidemic measures continue to be taken by the Artsakh Ministry of Health to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that 61 respective tests were conducted Wednesday, and as a result eight new cases of coronavirus were detected in Artsakh.

A total of 39 who are people infected with COVID-19 are currently receiving inpatient treatment.

Also, 17,923 samples have been taken so far, and 2,031 of them were confirmed to have COVID-19.

Thirty-one deaths have been reported thus far, 29 of which occurred in October-November last year, whereas two persons infected with the coronavirus had died due to concomitant illnesses.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-official dies of coronavirus
Former Deputy Minister of Agriculture Samvel Galstyan…
 China records COVID-19 death case
The country has confirmed 138 COVID-19 new cases in a day...
 Vaccination against coronavirus gets underway at Russian military base in Armenia
It is voluntary and with the written consent of the servicemen and civilian personnel…
 Germany tightens entry rules amid COVID-19
The list of countries and regions recognized as risk zones...
 COVID-19 new strain cases reported in Hungary
“My colleagues have identified the UK virus variant, already found in neighbouring countries...
Japan to completely ban entry of foreigners, including businessmen
According to NHK TV channel...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos