HRW: The assault on human rights continued in Turkey during the Covid-19 pandemic

31 deaths from coronavirus reported so far in Artsakh

Armenia government approves energy development strategic plan until 2040

Armenia ex-official dies of coronavirus

Opposition Bright Armenia Party MPs meeting with cassation court of president candidate

Armenia to have National Minorities Day

Snapchat to permanently block Trump's account on Biden's inauguration day

Arshakyan: Armenia has great potential for technological mind

Woman's body found in Artsakh village

Armenian military prosecutor holds meeting with Russian prosecutor's office representatives in Artsakh

Armenia, Belarus to sign readmission agreements

Gagik Jhangiryan meeting with opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament

Armenia PM: New quality of governance must be brought to executive body

China records COVID-19 death case

World oil prices falling

448 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Stable operative situation maintained along entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Vaccination against coronavirus gets underway at Russian military base in Armenia

Google, Twitter, Amazon hope Biden administration will pass US federal digital data law

Trump to be banned from running for president again?

Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service was instructed to “put” secret files “to work”

New York to cancel 3 contracts with Trump Organization

Newspaper: Armenian captives’ issue not resolved because Russians did not want to?

Airbnb to suspend bookings in Washington ahead of Biden inauguration

US House of Representatives impeaches Trump

Lenovo presents ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 laptop

Turkey’s Erdogan accuses social media of "cyber dictatorship"

Karabakh MFA: January 13, 1990 is one of the most tragic dates in the history of the Armenian people

50 roofs changed, 25 homes repaired in Armenia's Aygepar village after July battles

Scientific edition of 'Mein Kampf' book to be published in Poland

Armenia Ombudsman releases new special report

Austria expels Turk who claimed he was ordered to kill Austrian politicians

Stepanakert: Artsakh meets all criteria of a state

Azerbaijan: Construction of Kars-Gyumri-Nakhchivan-Meghri-Baku railway will cost $434,000,000

Davit Sanasaryan resigns from post of head of Armenia State Supervision Service

Stepanakert: Azerbaijani society not ready for friendly and neighborly relations with Armenians

Armenian Catholicos-Patriarch Grigor Kaproyan in hospital

Karabakh President's Chief of Staff: Azerbaijan demonstrating criminal behavior in regard to Armenian POWs

Germany tightens entry rules amid COVID-19

Armenian injured as Azerbaijan violates ceasefire, Armenia president hospitalized with COVID-19, 13.01.21 digest

Karabakh MFA issues statement on Azerbaijani army's gross violation of ceasefire regime and death of soldier

COVID-19 new strain cases reported in Hungary

British Andair stops supplying components for Turkish Bayraktar UAVs

Japan to completely ban entry of foreigners, including businessmen

Armenia citizens lighting candles in memory of heroes at Yerablur Military Pantheon

Armenia and Artsakh parliamentary committees discuss issues on mitigating credit burden of Karabakh citizens

US threatens European companies with sanctions over Nord Stream 2

Armenian and Russian FMs hold phone talks, discuss return of POWs

Sudanese military helicopter crashes shortly after takeoff

Igor Popov responds to Nikol Pashinyan, says Moscow never offered to give provinces of Karabakh to Baku

Armenian FM appeals to UN Secretary-General: Azerbaijan not fulfilling obligations

Biden nominates Samantha Power to head USAID

Opposition Bright Armenia Party presents draft declaration of parliament to get country out of created situation

Artsakh Defense Army: The soldier received a gunshot wound

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Soldier with "possible COVID-19" diagnosis dies after being admitted to Artsakh hospital

Italian government offers to extend the emergency mode until April 30

Could Armenia PM not have signed Moscow statement, insisting that POWs’ issue should be resolved first?

UK billionaire and Daily Telegraph co-owner David Barclay dies aged 86

Putin briefs Erdogan on his meeting with Aliyev, Pashinyan

Armenia FM to meet with parliamentary standing committee on foreign relations

Armenia legislature majority leader not denying discussion within faction on replacing PM Pashinyan

Armenia Parliament Speaker's address on 31st anniversary of Baku anti-Armenian pogroms

Indonesian president gets COVID-19 vaccination

Armenia government persistently wants to set up unified anti-corruption committee

Ahval: Is Israel ready to normalize relations with Turkey?

Expert: Task is to prevent collapse of Armenia tourism sector

Karabakh's Martakert resident hits mine

Armenia PM: Syunik Province is backbone of Armenian statehood, all measures need to be taken for security

Armenia parliament majority leader: We unanimously decided to nominate Gagik Jhangiryan as SJC member candidate

Expert: More than 1mn less tourist visits made to Armenia in 2020

Armenia ex-military prosecutor: No upper age limit for lawyer-scholars to become Supreme Judicial Council members

Armenian political technologist on Pashinyan offering overaged official to become Supreme Judicial Council member

Pence refuses to apply 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power

Armenia parliamentary committee to hold hearings devoted to science

Armenia, Russia prosecutor generals sign 2021/22 cooperation program

Kuwait government resigns one month after appointment

Ex-military prosecutor: PM Pashinyan once announced he had found candidate for Armenia Prosecutor General

Chilean President goes into quarantine after contacting COVID-19 infected

US congressmen urge vice president to remove Trump from power

Armenian clergymen maintain Dadivank Monastery surrounded by Azerbaijanis

Karabakh presidential chief of staff: Azerbaijan continues to heavily violate international humanitarian law

Armenia President is hospitalized

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan continues its policy of ethnic cleansing, annihilating Armenians in Artsakh

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 7 fallen soldiers found during search

Artsakh soldier, 19, dies of illness

Armenia legislature majority faction meeting with former military prosecutor

YouTube suspends Trump's account

485 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Bright Armenia Party leader: US, France must join efforts to return POWs

Estonian PM announces his resignation

Central Bank to carry out operations in Armenia foreign currency market

Armenia parliament majority faction to meet with ex-military prosecutor Wednesday

World oil prices on the rise

Georgia citizens cannot cross Armenia border

Trump is confident that Biden will not be able to remove wall on Mexico border

Newspaper: Armenia PM-President meeting does not take place in “good-neighborly” atmosphere

Reuters: Luxembourg, EU do not want to see Pompeo

Newspaper: It is proposed to include Yerevan military pantheon in state protocol