31 deaths from coronavirus reported so far in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – Anti-epidemic measures continue to be taken by the Artsakh Ministry of Health to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
The ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that 61 respective tests were conducted Wednesday, and as a result eight new cases of coronavirus were detected in Artsakh.
A total of 39 who are people infected with COVID-19 are currently receiving inpatient treatment.
Also, 17,923 samples have been taken so far, and 2,031 of them were confirmed to have COVID-19.
Thirty-one deaths have been reported thus far, 29 of which occurred in October-November last year, whereas two persons infected with the coronavirus had died due to concomitant illnesses.