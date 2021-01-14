Opposition Bright Armenia Party MPs meeting with cassation court of president candidate

MPs from the opposition Bright Armenia Party are currently meeting in the National Assembly with Lilit Tadevosyan, the candidate for the President of the Court of Cassation.
At the October 15 meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council, Tadevosyan, who is President of the Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation, was elected as candidate for the President of the Court of Cassation.
Yervand Khundkaryan, the now ex-president of the cassation court, was elected a judge of the Constitutional Court, and therefore he stepped down as President of the Court of Cassation.