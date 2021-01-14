News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 14
USD
525.45
EUR
639.32
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.45
EUR
639.32
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
With what reservation Azerbaijan signed international convention banning death penalty?
With what reservation Azerbaijan signed international convention banning death penalty?
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – In 1999, Azerbaijan joined—but with a reservation—Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which abolishes the death penalty. Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia Kristine Grigoryan stated this at Thursday’s meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs, during the discussion on this protocol, answering a question by the chairman of the committee Vladimir Vardanyan.

According to this reservation, capital punishment can be used only in case of the start of hostilities and even in case of threat of war.

"In Azerbaijan, the death penalty can be applied also in case of committing a war crime by a person. However, the Convention allows a reservation only in the event of particularly severe war crimes during hostilities. Thus, the reservation voiced by the Azerbaijani side contradicts the requirements of the given convention," Vardanyan said, noting that the countries that had supported this convention and joined it at the time were dissatisfied with such decision by Baku.

It is obvious that in this way, the Azerbaijani authorities are trying to give a "legal justification" to the killing of Armenian POWs, which is a gross violation of international law.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Aliev behaves as if Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is resolved, while key issues remain unresolved, Carey Cavanaugh says
"Positive aspect of trilateral meeting: Putin is committed to working on Karabakh...
 Woman's body found in Artsakh village
The bodies of 1,230 military personnel and civilians have been found to this day...
 Armenian military prosecutor holds meeting with Russian prosecutor's office representatives in Artsakh
Vahe Harutyunyan thanked them for performing their official duties at a high level...
Stable operative situation maintained along entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact
According to the Ministry of Defense of Armenia…
 Igor Popov responds to Nikol Pashinyan, says Moscow never offered to give provinces of Karabakh to Baku
Russia has never led the process of settlement of...
 Armenian FM appeals to UN Secretary-General: Azerbaijan not fulfilling obligations
In his letter, the minister noted the military actions in violation of a decade-long ceasefire...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos