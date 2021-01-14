Armenia minister projects 8.5% economic decline for 2020

YEREVAN. – In 2020, import, export, and consumer companies suffered the most losses. The Minister of Economy, Vahan Kerobyan, told this to reporters after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.
"There is an approximately 20-percent decline in those three domains," he said, projecting an 8.5-percent economic decline for 2020 in the country.
"We have a long list of steps, and today's decision is one of those steps. There were also other decisions among the unreported matters, and which were also aimed at protecting our economic potential and creating better economic conditions for our businesses. [But] I repeat: my optimism towards the [country’s] economy has not changed; double-digit economic growth is my target," Kerobyan added.