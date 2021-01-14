Armenia economy minister: This year our inflation is at target level

YEREVAN. – This year our inflation is at the target level; that is, it will not exceed 2 to 2.5 percent, and the December figure will be published today or tomorrow. The Minister of Economy, Vahan Kerobyan, told this to reporters after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia, referring to the increase of prices in the country.
"That is, it is much targeted, and there is significantly less inflation than in our neighboring and trade partner countries. Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Iran, Georgia have significantly higher inflation. Ours, thanks the Central Bank, is in a very mild condition. Now if we talk about specific products, the increase in the price of one product is compensated by the decrease in the price of another product. Prices of some goods in the international markets have risen sharply, and here Armenia cannot develop its own policy to lower prices in the world," Kerobyan added.