Armenian political party leader: Turkey thinks Azerbaijan is acting independently

Leader of Republic Party Aram Sargsyan today told reporters that he had come to the government building to meet with Prime Minister NIkol Pashinyan at the latter’s invitation.

Sargsyan added that they had discussed economic issues and issues related to captives.

According to him, the most essential issues are economic issues, as well as issues related to Armenia’s economic development and railway communication.

Touching upon the trilateral meeting held in Moscow, Sargsyan said even though Armenia has to agree with de-blockage, there are several issues that need to be focused on. He added that Armenia needs to take advantage of the opportunities and take actions.

As far as the fact that Pashinyan’s agenda failed during the visit to Moscow is concerned, Sargsyan stated that Azerbaijan’s agenda also failed in Moscow when Aliyev declared that the Nagorno-Karabakh issue doesn’t exist and cited the President of the Russian Federation. “The meeting was trilateral and was held without the participation of Turkey, and this was a serious blow dealt to Turkey. Turkey thinks Azerbaijan is acting independently. The people of Azerbaijan also say the issue isn’t really solved since there are Armenians living in Stepanakert and Russian troops are in their territory,” he added.