Opposition Bright Armenia Party MP reflects on their meeting with Supreme Judicial Council member candidate

YEREVAN. – The meetings with both Gagik Jhangiryan, a candidate for scholar member of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), and Lilit Tadevosyan, a candidate for the President of the Court of Cassation, were held in a constructive, question-and-answer atmosphere. Ani Samsonyan, an MP of the opposition Bright Armenia Party, said about this to reporters at the National Assembly (NA) on Thursday.

"The members of the [Bright Armenia] faction [in the NA] tried to clarify what questions they had, both about the judicial system and the personal approaches of the candidates. Naturally, there will be members within the faction who will have different approaches to the candidacy, as not all the members of the faction were present during the meeting today. We still will discuss this issue more, how we will prepare, and what decision we will make [regarding these candidacies]," Samsonyan added.

Asked about her impression from their meeting with Jhangiryan, the MP said: "I believe all the questions were answered thoroughly, honestly."

Touching upon the issue of the age limit for being elected a member of the SJC, Ani Samsonyan said that they had discussed this matter, too. "Mr. Jhangiryan presented several articles [of the respective law] which, in fact, will not be any problem for his nomination. We discussed also with the lawyer MPs of our faction and realized that it is only a matter of interpretation; that is, there is no gross violation of the law, which we can truly say Mr. Jhangiryan cannot be nominated," she added.