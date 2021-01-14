News
Mirzoyan: Partner countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan must make efforts to resolve issue of return of captives
Mirzoyan: Partner countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan must make efforts to resolve issue of return of captives
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Speaker of the National Assembly, Ararat Mirzoyan, on Thursday received Kazakh Ambassador Timur Urazaev, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia.

Mirzoyan briefed the ambassador on the situation after the signing of the trilateral statement on November 9, and he stressed that in parallel with the process of unblocking the regional infrastructure, the issue of returning Armenian POWs and captives in Azerbaijan was a priority for the Armenian side. According to him, all partner countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan should make efforts to resolve the issue of the return of these captives.

Emphasizing the importance of peace between the countries of the region, the Kazakh ambassador noted that his country has always called for the settlement of issues at the negotiating table. According to him, the unblocking of transport infrastructure in the region can create opportunities for development and expansion of new ties. Also, Urazaev assured that Kazakhstan will make efforts to resolve humanitarian issues.

Also, the interlocutors discussed the agenda of bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
