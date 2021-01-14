Armenia customs attaché clarifies situation with more than 100 trucks stuck at Upper Lars

The number of trucks stuck at the Upper Lars checkpoint—on the Russian-Georgian border—has risen from 100 to up to 150, and 20 to 30 of them are Armenian vehicles. Aram Tananyan, Armenia’s customs attaché at the Upper Lars checkpoint, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am on Thursday.

According to him, the number of vehicles in the queue there is increasing by an average of 50 a day, while about 600 more cars are approaching the checkpoint, so the situation with the queues cannot be called catastrophic at the moment.

"Given the unfavorable [weather] conditions, there will be no changes during the week. The Khachi mountain pass is closed, the situation above is terrible, people can't even get out of cars due to strong winds. In a week, most likely, the road clearing work will start. In general, this is a common occurrence for this period; it gets worse, too. There is no urgent cargo, and transporting it during this period is risky; they, the [cargo] carriers, also realize this," Tananyan added.

On Thursday morning, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia had reported that 100 trucks had accumulated on the Russia side of the Stepantsminda-Lars highway.