Armenia diaspora commissioner: Working with Diaspora became more difficult after war

YEREVAN. – Working with the Diaspora has become more difficult after the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war. Zareh Sinanyan, the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia, told reporters about this Thursday, referring to the current mood of the Armenian diaspora.

"After this war, everyone is in a state of psychological shock, as a result of which, the work with the Diaspora has become complicated after the war," he said.

According to Sinanyan, the majority of the press in the Armenian diaspora is controlled by forces affiliated with the previous regime in Armenia, and these forces represent their alternative reality to the ongoing events.

Referring to the recent discussions regarding the Hayastan All Armenian Fund, Sinanyan said that if no explanations are given on what the money raised by the Fund is used for and to what extent it coincides with the purposes for which these fund were raised, these discussions will harm the reputation of the Fund.

Asked whether the investments from the Diaspora to Armenia were frozen due to the political developments and the post-war period in the country, Sinanyan said that they were not frozen.

And referring to his scandalous social media post that, "If you do not want to have a child and live in the homeland, foreigners will do it," Sinanyan explained that this was just a call to the Armenian people. "The people who will come, defeat us as we will have a defenseless country, as we will not have a population, will win and take over the land—as they took over nine-tenth of our homeland. Therefore, it is a call to the whole Armenian people to live in the homeland and have children," Zareh Sinanyan said.