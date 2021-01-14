Road accident in Shushi occupied by Azerbaijanis, 1 dead

A road accident took place in Shushi, which is occupied by the Azerbaijanis.
According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, the road accident took place on January 12, killing resident of Shafag village of Beylagan region, serviceman Yaghubov Hasan Huseinoglu and causing bodily injuries to two servicemen. A criminal case has been instituted, and investigation is underway.
Another road accident took place in the occupied Mataghis (the Azerbaijanis have renamed Mataghis as Sugovushan). On January 13 at around 11:00 a bulldozer driver by the name of Aliyar Ojagverdiyev, 61, exploded on an anti-tank mine during road work and received several injuries.