Armenia Police Major Edgar Galoyan resigns, joins people in demanding PM's resignation
Armenia Police Major Edgar Galoyan resigns, joins people in demanding PM's resignation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Major Edgar Galoyan of the Police of Armenia has resigned and is also demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister.

Galoyan issued a statement in which he stated the following: “As a Senior Officer for Particularly Important Cases of the Criminal Intelligence Group of the Armavir Regional Department of the Police of Armenia, Police Major, taking into consideration the social and political situation created in Armenia, I am leaving the law-enforcement system and joining the people in justly demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister.

I am certain that police officers who are loyal to their calling and professional dignity will eventually realize that the mission of law-enforcement officers is to serve the state and people.”
Հայերեն
