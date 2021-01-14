News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 14
USD
525.45
EUR
639.32
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.45
EUR
639.32
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Dollar drops in Armenia
Dollar drops in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.45/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 1.44 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 639.32 (down by AMD 3.01), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 717.40 (down by AMD 3.86), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.16 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 428, AMD 31,402.68 and AMD 18,295.78, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Food Safety Inspectorate says no food of Azerbaijani origin imported into country
The Food Safety Inspectorate of Armenia reports that...
 Armenia economy minister: This year our inflation is at target level
There is significantly less inflation than in our neighboring and trade partner countries…
 Armenia minister projects 8.5% economic decline for 2020
But Kerobyan added that his optimism towards the country’s economy has not changed…
 Armenia, Belarus to sign readmission agreements
The Armenian government approved the respective draft…
 Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting
There 46 matters on the agenda…
 Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also rose in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos