Karabakh FM: Ministry has good team and is ready to resist current challenges

Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artur Tovmasyan today met with newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Davit Babayan and the deputy foreign ministers and chief of staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Tovmasyan congratulated Babayan on being appointed to the position of foreign minister and wished him success.
“Proceeding from the new realities, the course and volume of activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have changed,” the head of parliament said, expressed support to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and, in this context, set aside two issues, including the people’s security and exercise of the right to self-determination. Tovmasyan also attached importance to the deepening of relations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and the intensification of efforts for search for missing persons.
In his turn, Minister Babayan attached importance to such meetings, adding that the ministry has a good team that is ready to resist the challenges. Both sides attached importance to parliamentary diplomacy, which allows to circumvent several political obstacles.