Woman's body found in Artsakh, resignations continue in Armenia, 14.01.21 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of top news as of 14.01.2021:

BODY FOUND

https://news.am/eng/news/623426.html

A woman's body has been found in the Artsakh's village of Karintak.

According to Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations' representative Hunan Tadevosyan, relatives have already identified the deceased.

Today prospecting work has been suspended at the request of the Azerbaijani side.

The bodies of 1,230 military personnel and civilians have been found so far.

RESIGNATIONS

https://news.am/eng/news/623348.html

Davit Sanasaryan has resigned from the post of Head of the State Supervision Service of Armenia.

According to him, he has always supported the legitimate government during crises, but for some reason, but wasn’t able to meet with the PM during this period and share his views on various issues, "but I had made an attempt to meet him right after the ceasefire."

"Thus, I have submitted to Prime Minister Pashinyan a letter to relieve me of the post of Head of the State Supervision Service," he added.

Meanwhile, Armenian Police Major Edgar Galoyan has resigned and has joined the demand for the PM's resignation.

PM OFFERS NEW QUALITY

https://news.am/eng/news/623410.html

Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan has spoken about a new quality of governance.

"This is the first session of the government this year, and I want to wish success to all of us in this difficult period, so that with our duties we can take the country out of the crisis situation," he noted. "In order to bring the country out of the crisis situation, a new quality of governance must be brought to the executive body," Pashinyan added.

MOVEMENT

https://news.am/eng/news/623458.html

The Homeland Salvation Movement, which demands the resignation of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has launched provincial visits.

Accordingly, the representatives of the Movement on Friday will visit Gyumri where a meeting will be held at 6 pm with the Movement's candidate for prime minister, ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan, the Homeland Salvation Movement informed in a message.

ALIYEV'S BEHAVIOR

https://news.am/eng/news/623468.html

Former US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Carey Cavanaugh referred to the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan in Moscow.

According to him, a positive aspect of a trilateral meeting is that Putin is committed to working on Karabakh.

However, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev is acting like conflict is resolved, Cavanaugh noted adding that the key issues of the conflict still remain and comprehensive settlement needed to establish foundation for lasting peace & prosperity.

TRUMP'S IMPEACHMENT

https://news.am/eng/news/623371.html

The US House of Representatives has voted in favor of impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Thus, Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice.

The House voted in favor of ratifying the impeachment article under which Trump is charged with inciting the riot in the Capitol on January 6.

A total of 232 House members voted in favor of the resolution.

Moreover, the impeachment was supported by 10 Republicans.

Now it is the Senate’s turn.

COVID-19 IN 2021

https://news.am/eng/news/623373.html

COVID-19 pandemic 'could even be tougher', Reuters reported referring to the WHO representative.

“We are going into a second year of this, it could even be tougher given the transmission dynamics and some of the issues that we are seeing,” Mike Ryan, the WHO’s top emergencies official, said during an event on social media.

Meanwhile, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead for COVID-19, warned that “after the holidays, in some countries the situation will get a lot worse before it gets better.”