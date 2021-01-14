Armenia PM receives outgoing Kazakhstan Ambassador

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today received outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazayev.
The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to Urazayev for carrying out activities for the development of Armenian-Kazakh relations effectively, underscored the close partnership of the two countries in multilateral formats (Eurasian Economic Union, Collective Security Treaty Organization and CIS) and added that Armenia and Kazakhstan have great potential for partnership in the economic sector.
Ambassador Urazayev expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Government of Armenia for the close cooperation. The Ambassador stated that over the past five years, the bilateral relations have been expanded in all sectors. Talking about economic cooperation, Urazayev noted that in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, in 2020, the trade turnover between both countries grew by 50% which is a good precondition for maintaining and increasing the pace of growth.
During the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon the prospects for economic cooperation, the priorities of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the EEU and other regional issues.