Armenia FM: I unequivocally agree with OSCE Minsk Group Russian Co-Chair Igor Popov

I read Mr. Popov’s interview, and I must say that, as you all know, there was a time when Armenia had given its consent to the Kazan Document since it contained the whole package of the fundamental principles for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian told reporters in parliament, touching upon the interview of Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov, who stated that Russia has never viewed the settlement of the conflict as a matter of return of 7 provinces to Azerbaijan by ignoring the issue of status.

“Even after Azerbaijan rejected the document, the talks continued on the basis of the fundamental principles. Moreover, even during the war, Azerbaijan had given consent to continue the talks over the fundamental principles.

I unequivocally agree with Mr. Popov that the status of Artsakh was the major principle for settlement of the conflict, and I must add that it has been and still is the major principle. I would like to say that the November 9 statement is not a document on settlement of the conflict, but a document on ceasefire, truce and the end of war and includes a few of the fundamental principles. However, the conflict can’t be considered resolved since all the fundamental principles, particularly self-determination and status have not been implemented,” he said.

Asked whether Nikol Pashinyan’s article and the claims in Igor Popov’s interview contradict each other, Aivazian said the following: “I don’t comment on the Prime Minister’s statements and other comments that are removed from the context many times. I am simply stressing the fact that the principle of self-determination has been one of the fundamental elements for the settlement.”